ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been sentenced to probation.

Alexis Escobar received a 6-year probation sentence for an Intoxication Assault charge Thursday. She will also spend 3 months in jail, pay fines totaling $1,600, and a have ignition lock on her car.

The sentence is connected to a crash that happened in August 2022.

Court documents state a witness saw Escobar driving through a neighborhood on the 3600 block of S 20th Street at a high rate of speed with a flat tire before crashing into a Suddenlink work truck.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Escobar’s car wedged under the truck and a passenger in the front seat had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The documents state this passenger was missing a big toe and had severe damage to her legs and feet.

When questioned by police and first responders, the documents state Escobar kept saying she was sorry and that she admitted to drinking twelve beers and having several shots before driving.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Escobar’s blood, which showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.291.