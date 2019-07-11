Abilene woman indicted for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been indicted for a child sex crime.

Ashley Grubbs, 21, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child Thursday. She remains jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Grubbs’ arrest report states she corroborated a child victim’s allegations of sexual abuse during an interview with police.

The child was under the age of 17 when the alleged assault occurred, according to the report.

Court documents state Grubbs wrote the victim, who was known to her, a letter of apology while in police custody.

No further details were disclosed.