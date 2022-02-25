ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of being part of a group that killed a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Rodaesia Hines pleaded guilty to Murder Friday in connection to the shooting death of David Devora on December 31, 2019. She will receive her punishment sentence in 60 days.

Hines is one of five suspects charged in the murder.

Tyree Neal, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo are all charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery, and the alleged mastermind behind the crime, Isaiah Xavier Arredondo, has been charged with Murder.

Court documents reveal Arredondo is the suspect who, “knew David Devora and had set up the robbery.”

He allegedly told the four other suspects that Devora had items of value and gave them information that allowed them to execute the crime.

The documents also state, “a witness overheard Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery after Devora was killed.”

All four other suspects accused of being present during the crime were indicted in March for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.

However, Howard is the suspect accused of firing the fatal shot while he, Wright-Collazo, and Neal went to Devora’s house to rob him for money to bail a friend out of jail.

Hines was also present and is accused of being the getaway driver.

