ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of being part of a group that killed a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve has been sentenced for the crime.

Rodaesia Hines received a 55-year prison sentence Thursday in connection to the shooting death of David Devora on December 31, 2019. She was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Hines is one of five suspects charged in the crime. She pleaded guilty to Murder in February.

Tyree Neal, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo are all charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery, and the alleged mastermind behind the crime, Isaiah Xavier Arredondo, has been charged with Murder.

Court documents reveal Arredondo is the suspect who, “knew David Devora and had set up the robbery.”

He allegedly told the four other suspects that Devora had items of value and gave them information that allowed them to execute the crime.

The documents also state, “a witness overheard Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery after Devora was killed.”

All four other suspects accused of being present during the crime were indicted in March for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.

However, Howard is the suspect accused of firing the fatal shot while he, Wright-Collazo, and Neal went to Devora’s house to rob him for money to bail a friend out of jail.

Hines was also present and is accused of being the getaway driver.

Collazo-Wright pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and received a 15-year prison sentence, Howard pleaded guilty to Murder and received a 45-year prison, and Neal and Arredondo are still awaiting their day in court.

