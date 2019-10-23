Snyder Police: ‘Dangerous inmate’ now in custody after stealing sheriff’s vehicle

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dangerous inmate accused of stealing a sheriff’s office vehicle is now in custody.

Christopher Charles Minor, 29, was arrested less than an hour after he abandoned the vehicle in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street in Snyder just before 10:00 a.m.

The exact details of his escape have not been disclosed, but Snyder officials say he escaped from a hospital in Mitchell County and stole the vehicle there.

The escaped inmate had stolen a Sheriff's department vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the inmate is on foot. He is considered dangerous. If you spot anyone suspicious in your area call 911 immediately. Posted by City of Snyder Texas City Hall on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Police scanner traffic indicated he may have had numerous weapons and body armor in his possession.

Snyder police warned citizens to take the following precautions:

Stay indoors and away from windows

If someone tries to enter your home call 911 immediately

Stay inside until you receive an all clear message.

All schools in Snyder ISD were on hard lockdown due to Minor’s escape.

Minor was shot by a DPS trooper last month after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase from Sweetwater to Colorado City while in a stolen vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

