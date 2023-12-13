ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Albany ISD students have been released for the day after campuses were placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Jonathan Scott told KTAB and KRBC he received a call from the Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office just before 3:30 p.m. saying there was a threat in a neighborhood near the schools and that the school was asked to enact lockdown measures.

The lockdown was in place for about 5 minutes before the area was declared safe. Students were released for the day after the lockdown was lifted.

Scott did not disclose the nature of the threat.

No further information has been released.