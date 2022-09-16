ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The mastermind behind a New Year’s Eve murder who is accused of setting up the robbery gone-wrong for bail money has been sentenced for the crime.

Isaiah Xavier Arredondo received a 20-year sentence Friday after pleading guilty to murder. He’s one of five suspects accused of being involved in the shooting death of David Devora on December 31, 2019.

Earlier this year, suspect Michael Wright-Collazo pleaded guilty to Robbery in connection to Devora’s death and suspects Tyree Neal, Creshawn Howard, and Rodaesia Hines pleaded guilty to Murder.

Howard received a 45-year sentence, Hines a 55-year-sentence, Neal a 20-year sentence, and Wright-Collazo received a 15-year sentence in connection to the crime.

Court documents reveal Arredondo is the suspect who, “knew David Devora and had set up the robbery.”

Indicted: Abilene suspects accused of killing man for bail money

He allegedly told four other suspects – Tyree Neal, Rodaeshia Hines, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo – that Devora had items of value and gave them information that allowed them to execute the crime.

The documents also state, “a witness overheard Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery after Devora was killed.”

All four other suspects accused of being present during the crime were indicted in March for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.

However, Howard is the suspect accused of firing the fatal shot while he, Wright-Collazo, and Neal went to Devora’s house to rob him for money to bail a friend out of jail.

Hines was also present and is accused of being the getaway driver.

