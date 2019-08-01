Alleged meth trafficking ringleader arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The leader of an alleged methamphetamine trafficking ring in Abilene and the surrounding areas has been arrested on Federal charges.

Michael Nelson, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday and remains jailed without bond.

Court documents state Nelson is accused of getting people, including a father-son duo, to traffick pounds of methamphetamine for him.

Police spoke to an informant in September 2018 who said he went to Nelson’s house once and was offered 9 kilograms of meth to sell and also noticed gallon bags full of methamphetamine sitting out in the residence.

This person was later arrested and gave police Nelson’s information.

Last month, a father-son duo, Rick Herrera, 26, and his father Benito Herrera, 51, were both taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at their home on the 1100 block of Cabernet Drive.

Upon being interviewed, they disclosed that they lived and worked with Nelson, who would get them to traffick methamphetamine for them.

26 ounces of methamphetamine, an AR 15 firearm, a handgun, a large amount of US currency, and the vehicle the men allegedly used to transport the methamphetamine was all seized from the home where the three men lived, according to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release reveals, “agents of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit had been conducting a narcotics trafficking investigation for last few months where pounds of methamphetamine a week were being distributed in Abilene and the surrounding towns.”

A search of Benito Herrera’s phone also revealed text messages that indicated Nelson was directing him to acquire and sell large amounts of methamphetamine.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.