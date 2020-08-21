Amber Alert issued for Colorado City toddler in ‘grave danger’

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a Colorado City toddler believed to be in ‘grave danger’.

14-month-old Klay Guzman – described as having black hair, brown eyes, and weighing around 20 pounds – was last seen on the 2300 block of Hwy 208 in Colorado City around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

He may have been abducted by Matthew Guzman, 28. Guzman is a white male with black hair and brown eyes who’s 5’10” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Guzman may be driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plat number HKB4110.

Police believe Klay is in grave danger and anyone with information on his abduction is asked to contact the Colorado City Police Department at (325)728-5294.

