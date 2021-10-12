Another arrest made in connection to Abilene homicide

Abilene woman Cassandra Greene has been arrested in connection to a homicide Monday.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another person has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Abilene Monday afternoon.

Cassandra Greene, 35, has been booked into the Taylor County Jail for Hindering Apprehension. She’s accused of providing false information about the whereabouts of Malik Tyrese Corbin, 22.

Corbin is accused of shooting Edward Daniels, 43, at a home on the 4000 block of Redbud Circle then fleeing the scene.

Daniels died from his injuries at the hospital and Corbin was arrested after a brief police pursuit that ended at Post Oak Road and S Danville Drive.

Police say Daniels is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Taylor County Jail, but his mugshot is not available at this time.

No further information, including the possible motive behind the shooting, has been released.

