APD arrests 19 year old for Child Pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Abilene woman for promoting child pornography.

Dina Mukyombwe, 19, female, was arrested during an investigation for Third Degree Felony Promotion of Child Pornography.

According to a press release issued by the APD, on Thursday, June 25, the Abilene Police Cyber Crimes along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations executed a search and arrest warrant at a residence in the 3800 block of Wilshire Dr. in North Abilene.

Detectives seized electronic evidence from the home. Mukyombwe was transported to the Taylor County Jail. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.