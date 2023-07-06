Editor’s Note: Jail records show this suspect was arrested in Taylor County, Texas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly May shooting in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Department officials said police in another state arrested 21-year-old Darius Alford in connection with a deadly shooting on Roosevelt Road on May 6.

Officials have not said what state Alford was arrested in.

On May 6, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of Roosevelt Road and Main Street just before 5 p.m.

According to officials, a caller said a white car shot at a gray vehicle. Shortly after, officers were told the gray vehicle arrived at a hospital with 29-year-old Marvell Harris, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Harris later died from his injuries.

Officers were then told that the incident happened around Roosevelt Road and Broadway Street and homicide detectives began an investigation.

LRPD officers also arrested 21-year-old Yusuf Mohammed in connection with the shooting in late May. He is facing a charge of capital murder.

Upon extradition to Arkansas, police say Alford is facing a charge of capital murder.