ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed robber targeted a north Abilene convenience store Saturday night.

The robber, armed with a handgun, entered the store on the 100 block of E Overland Trail around 9:30 p.m., according to a police report.

It’s unknown what was taken during the robbery.

Police are now working to identify the suspect involved.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: