Armed robber targets south Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed robber targeted a south Abilene hotel early Tuesday morning.

The unidentified suspect entered a hotel on the 3000 block of Catclaw Drive and used a gun to commit a robbery.

It unknown what, if anything, was taken, but no one was injured during the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the suspect is still at large.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional information is released.

