Armed suspect who was tased after traffic stop in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed suspect who was tased after a traffic stop in south Abilene has been identified.

Angel Ortiz, 31, was arrested after the incident and charged with Evading Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Attempting to Take Weapon from Officer, Fabricating Evidence with Attempt to Impair.

An arrest report reveals Ortiz initially refused to pull over for a traffic stop Monday afternoon, eventually stopping in an alley on the 1100 block of Palm Street, where he exited his vehicle with a gun.

Ortiz eventually put the gun back in the vehicle, but was being belligerent and non-compliant, according to the report, which states he also tried to take an officer’s gun.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC he was tased before he was taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered a small amount of crystal methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack he threw into a yard near the altercation.

