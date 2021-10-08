At least 7 men arrested during prostitution investigation in Taylor County

From left to right (top): Oliver Mitachi, Brian Flannagan, Waheed Owolabi, Miguel Cortes. (bottom) Thomas Burgess, Gerald Boulter, Sokhoun Dam

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least 7 Abilene area men have been arrested during a prostitution investigation in Taylor County.

The following men were all booked into the Taylor County Jail on a Solicitation of Prostitution/Payor charge Thursday or Friday:

Oliver Mitachi of Abilene

of Abilene Brian Flannagan of Abilene

of Abilene Waheed Owolabi of Abilene

of Abilene Miguel Cortes of Abilene

of Abilene Thomas Burgess of Clyde

of Clyde Gerald Boulter of Ovalo

of Ovalo Sokhoun Dam of Abilene

Most of the arrests were made by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but the Abilene Police Department did assist in at least one.

Abilene police told KTAB and KRBC DPS is the lead point of contact on this investigation, which is currently ongoing. It’s unknown if more arrests are pending.

DPS officials say they are unable to offer any further comment at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.