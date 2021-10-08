At least 7 men arrested during prostitution investigation in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least 7 Abilene area men have been arrested during a prostitution investigation in Taylor County.
The following men were all booked into the Taylor County Jail on a Solicitation of Prostitution/Payor charge Thursday or Friday:
- Oliver Mitachi of Abilene
- Brian Flannagan of Abilene
- Waheed Owolabi of Abilene
- Miguel Cortes of Abilene
- Thomas Burgess of Clyde
- Gerald Boulter of Ovalo
- Sokhoun Dam of Abilene
Most of the arrests were made by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but the Abilene Police Department did assist in at least one.
Abilene police told KTAB and KRBC DPS is the lead point of contact on this investigation, which is currently ongoing. It’s unknown if more arrests are pending.
DPS officials say they are unable to offer any further comment at this time.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.