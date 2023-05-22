Authorities say Marvin Jones Jr. still remains held in the Taylor County Jail on multiple warrants, including one for murder..

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities have confirmed an Abilene murder suspect is not hospitalized or deceased and that he still remains in jail as of Monday morning.

Both the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Abilene Police Department have confirmed Marvin Jones Jr. is in the Taylor County Jail, being held on bonds totaling more than $600,000 for multiple warrants, including Murder, Evading Arrest, and Abandoning/Endangering Child.

Rumors prevalent on social media over the weekend claimed Jones was assaulted at the jail, which sent him to the hospital, where he may or may not have died.

When KTAB and KRBC asked authorities about the allegations, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said, “none of that information is true,” and the Abilene Police Department said, “the information you received is erroneous. There is no validity to this allegation. The suspect in question, Marvin Jones, remains in custody.”

KTAB and KRBC also called the Taylor County Jail to request an interview with Jones, but he declined the request when asked.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing Eric Tonche during an altercation outside a home on the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue earlier this month.

Click here to read more about the murder.