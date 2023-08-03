Mario Marez has been indicted in connection to the US Capitol insurrection.

(KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country man indicted on several charges related to an insurrection at the United States Capitol building in 2021 is now appearing in Federal Court.

Mario Mares, of Ballinger, made his first appearance in Abilene’s Federal Court Thursday after he was recently indicted in Washington on four charges related to his alleged involvement in the insurrection. He will make another appearance for a detention hearing next week.

Mares is accused of entering the United States Capitol Grounds during the January 6 insurrection while carrying a semi-automatic handgun, disrupting official Government business and official functions, and impeding a Congressional session.

He has been officially indicted on the following charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Unlawful Possession of Firearm on Capitol Grounds or Buildings, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol building in a violent protest against the 2020 election results.

Several people were injured during the chaos and one woman – Ashli Babbitt – was shot and killed by a police officer while she and others were trying to breach the House chamber.

