Big Country residents lose hundreds of dollars to online pet scams

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country residents have lost hundreds of dollars to online pet scams.

During these scams, the suspects advertise pets for sale online then tell buyers that due to the pandemic or their location, they can only accept payments online.

The suspects then request the funds be sent via untraceable gift cards, but the scam doesn’t stop there! After the buyer sends the money for the pet, the scammers ask for additional money to buy things like special crates, insurance, and vaccinations that are needed because of COVID-19.

Read the following testimonies provided by the Better Business Bureau from local residents who have fallen victim to these scams:

One Abilene resident lost several hundred dollars to a Pet Scam after responding to an ad on Craigslist for a seller who first claimed to be in Abilene but later claimed to have relocated elsewhere. The consumer reported to the BBB of Abilene and The Big Country: “They requested I purchase a crate. It would be refundable, but I’d have to send them a gift card and then get back cash when they brought the cat. I questioned them why they would want a gift card and they claimed it was due to COVID and only taking payment online.” Soon after, the consumer reported: “I got another email saying: ‘They require that a travel insurance coverage for your male Bengal kitten must be paid before they can be driven to your home madame.’ They wanted another $350 gift card.” A second Big Country resident reported on BBB’s Scam Tracker: “They said I just needed to pay $700 for my puppy and they would deliver her; then, I needed to buy a special crate; then, I needed to by vaccines. Where I put my foot down was insurance to fly the puppy to me. I tried getting in touch with them and they stopped emailing.”

BBB recommendations for buying pets online:

See the seller and pet in person or via video call before paying. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request.

Do a reverse image search of the pet photo.

Do price research for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred for a deeply discounted price.

Check local animal shelters for pets.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam:

Petscams.com – petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogues scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent websites taken down.

Better Business Bureau – BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam.

Your credit card issuer – if you provided your credit card number.

Latest Posts: