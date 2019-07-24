Suspect found after North Texas officer shot

AUSTIN (KXAN/KETK) — A North Texas deputy was injured in gunfire exchanged with a suspect and after officials issued a Blue Alert as they searched for the suspect, he has been found.

Officials told KXAN’s sister station in Tyler, Texas that a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39, who was riding a motorcycle, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. After a chase, Cook is accused of shooting the deputy in Berryville.

Cook then reportedly took off into the woods near County Road 4117 where authorities are searching for him. The road was closed down as officials investigate.

A Blue Alert was issued as officials searched for Cook, who was considered armed and dangerous. At 10:39 a.m., officials discontinued the alert.

The deputy injured in gunfire is in stable condition, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

KXAN INVESTIGATES: How Blue Alerts work

Image from Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Cook is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for a silver 1999 Chevy Silverado that was stolen early Wednesday morning near the scene. It has a license plate number of BR7-1002.

Cook might be headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police say. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903)675-6311.