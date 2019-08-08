Bond set at $100k for father accused of torturing his own children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County couple was arraigned Thursday, with the father accused of torturing his own children.

According to affidavits, Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau began investigating on June 19, 2019 after allegations of child torture.

The victims told police their father Jose Rosales tortured and cruelly abused them, striking them with “hangers, belts cords, shoes, and hands, leaving marks and causing pain and bleeding, kicking [them] down steps, throwing the children around the home causing injuring, causing children to drink hot sauce for punishment, spraying with hot water in shower, making children take naked cold showers with their siblings, locking children in their rooms all day without food, water or bathroom access, punishing children for voiding on themselves overnight, burning children’s fingertips with a lighter causing blisters and bleeding, being bitten around the hands and extremities leaving teeth marks, making children watch sexual videos in the room with father and siblings present, and exposing to abuse of others.”

The affidavit claims the children’s stepmother was present during the reported torture and didn’t stop the father’s behavior. A second affidavit details reported rape and sexual abuse against Jose Rosales.

J. Rosales is facing five counts of endangering children — torturing a child charge and three counts of rape in the first degree. Rosa Rosales is facing five charges of endangering children — violating duty of care.

Jose and Rosa Rosales.

The two were arrested on August 7 by SWAT officers. Columbus Police say the five children were removed from the home in March 2019 and remain in the custody of Franklin County Children’s Services.

The arrest report says the children will require prolonged psychiatric treatment for medical diagnoses and torture.

The affidavit for J. Rosales requested a high bond as the suspect is “undocumented and an extreme flight risk.” At the arraignment Thursday morning. Jose Rosales’ bond was set at $100,000; Rosa Rosales’ bond was set at $10,000. Both are due back in court Aug. 16.