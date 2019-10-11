Boy, 7, badly injured after stranger picks him up, slams him to ground head first

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger on a street in Queens.
It happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the child was with his parents when the 35-year-old man picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground.
The child was hospitalized with a head injury but police say it is not life-threatening.
The man was taken into custody.
Latest Posts:
- Man charged with cutting ears off seven puppies
- Poll: America’s favorite Halloween candy is….
- Dept. of Defense looks to buy more American products for military ops
- PHOTOS: Colorful array of special shape balloons fill the sky
- Man once accused of putting toddler in oven now charged with pouring boiling water on 3-year-old