McCULLOCH COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police officer was shot after a disturbance in Brady Tuesday morning.

Decoda Blake, 35, was taken into custody for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and an unrelated warrant following the disturbance on the 300 block of Pearl Street.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Blake shot an officer who was called to the home to investigate the disturbance. Blake was then involved in a brief standoff with police.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Blake is currently being held in the McCulloch County Jail without bond.