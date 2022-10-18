Police surrounded a home in Clyde after reports of a shooting Tuesday.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Armed officers surrounded a home in Clyde after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of CR 135 sometime around 3:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a man called and reported he was shot and that the suspect was still at the scene, so officers responded with their weapons drawn.

The road was blocked off and after a large scene and subsequent investigation, officers were unable to find any evidence of a shooting – no wounds, no bullets, no shell chasings, or even a gun.

No arrests have been made at this time.

