ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Federal officials are at the scene of a bank robbery in south Abilene.

The robbery happened at Chase Bank on the 3200 block of Rebecca Lane around 9:35 a.m.

Witnesses of the robbery told KTAB and KRBC a man walked in, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. It’s unknown if he was the passenger or the driver.

Members of the FBI, as well as the Abilene Police Department, are currently questioning witnesses and the bank is shut down.

A vehicle possibly connected to the robbery is pulled over at the gas pumps at Allsup’s off the westbound lanes of I-20 in Merkel.

KTAB and KRBC saw a male suspect in police custody and three females being questioned.

This has not been confirmed as connected to the robbery, but Abilene PD, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the FBI are all on scene, and the vehicle matches the description of one seen leaving the robbery scene.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.