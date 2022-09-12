ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday.

Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.”

The nature of this threatening action has not been disclosed, but Abilene ISD did confirm it was an isolated incident and that the student involved has been arrested and is prohibited from entering all AISD campus.

School is proceeding as normal, and no students or staff members are currently in danger.

KTAB and KRBC are reaching out to police for additional information.

