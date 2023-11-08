ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman has died of an apparent gunshot wound at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed in a private vehicle to the emergency room at Hendrick Medical Center North off Pine Street just after 9:00 a.m., according to the Abilene Police Department.

She had suffered what investigators are calling an apparent gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

Police say the incident that led to her death originated on Lowden Street. There was also crime scene tape wrapped around the vehicle used to transport her to the emergency room.

An investigation into her death is now underway. Police say that no arrested have been made, however, there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information has been released.