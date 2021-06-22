Breckenridge ISD employee under investigation for improper communications with student

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge ISD employee is under investigation for having improper electronic communications with a student.

This employee – who has not been publicly identified – has resigned as the investigation continues. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

In a statement, Superintendent Bryan Allen says, “this appears to be an isolated incident and the parents of the student in question have been contacted. The District cannot provide further details as this is a confidential student matter and personnel matter, but as always the safety of students remains first and foremost.”

The Breckenridge Police Department is facilitating the investigation, which has complete cooperation from the school district.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to police for additional information.