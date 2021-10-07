LIVE: Brian Laundrie’s dad assisting law enforcement in search for son, attorney says

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie’s father was seen leaving the family’s North Port home Thursday morning by himself and is helping law enforcement in the search for his son, according to the family’s attorney.

Chris Laundrie walked out of his home around 10 a.m. with a plastic bag. He did not say anything to reporters or protesters outside the home as he got into his truck to leave.

The family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, told 8 On Your Side Chris Laundrie headed to the Carlton Reserve and is assisting law enforcement.

“Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve,” he said. “Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better.”

According to the attorney, Laundries parents “have been cooperating since the search began,” but noted that the nature reserve has been closed to the public – including the Laundries.

Bertolino said Wednesday night the father was supposed to join law enforcement in their search at Carlton Reserve on Wednesday.

According to Bertolino, “North Port police had to postpone Chris’ involvement” on Wednesday. However, when 8 On Your Side asked North Port police why, a spokesperson told us it wasn’t their department’s call.

“The FBI is the lead. The NPPD would not be making these decisions and actions,” Josh Taylor said. “The FBI would have to answer if that was true.”

Bertolino told WFLA that Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, “are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist.”

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be,” he said.

The search for Laundrie has been centered on the Carlton Reserve and is now in its third week. After several days of scaled-back activity, the search appeared to pick back up on Wednesday. Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles were seen at the nature reserve, and a large drone was spotted flying above.

Laundrie was officially reported missing by his parents on Friday, Sept. 17. At the time, they told police they had last seen him leave home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Bertolino confirmed earlier this week that, after further communication with the FBI, the Laundries now believe their son left home to go hiking on Sept. 13.

Laundrie was reported missing more than two weeks after police say he returned home to North Port alone from a cross-country trip he had been on with his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. From the beginning of that missing person investigation, Laundrie and his parents vowed to remain in the background. Petito’s family and law enforcement investigating the case had voiced their frustrations with the lack of cooperation and answers.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 15, three days after his parents now say he left to go on a hike in the Carlton Reserve, and two days before he was reported missing.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23 following a federal grand jury indictment for use of unauthorized access devices after Petito’s death.

The FBI is still searching for Laundrie. His parents have not publicly spoken about his disappearance, nor the investigation into Petito’s death. However, his sister Cassie has spoken to protesters outside her home, as well as ABC’s Good Morning America.