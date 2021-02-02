Brother-in-law pleads not guilty to murder of Abilene realtor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The brother-in-law of an Abilene realtor has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to his murder.

During an arraignment hearing last month, Luke Sweetser, 59, gave his not guilty plea to the murder Tom Niblo, 54.

Niblo was shot and killed inside his home on the 3700 block of Woodridge Drive in December 2016.

Sweetser was named a person of interest early on in the investigation, however, he was not arrested until September 2020. He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $825,000.

Court documents obtained by KTAB and KRBC give insight into the investigation.

Read more about what led to Sweetser’s arrest here.