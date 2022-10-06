BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County jailer accused of having improper relations with an inmate has been arrested.

Austin Hubbard was taken into custody October 6 for Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility and Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody in connection to the investigation.

He’s currently being held without bond and no further information has been released.

