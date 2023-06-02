BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County mother has pleaded guilty to the murder of her 9-year-old child.

Dawn Hill-Flesner, 47, gave her guilty plea to a Capital Murder charge Tuesday in connection to the death of HardiQuinn Hill, who was found dead inside the home she shared with Hill-Flesner and her partner Jamie Faye Anderson on August 22.

Jamie Anderson

Hill-Flesner received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the guilty plea.

Brown County District Attorney Michael Murray released a statement on the sentencing, saying “although the final decision on justice for our community is my responsibility as the District Attorney, the needs of surviving victims and other family members are an important consideration. . . in reaching this decision to accept Hill-Flesner’s plea to life without the possibility of parole.”

Anderson is still awaiting her day in court, where she could be facing the death penalty.

Following HardiQuinn’s death, both suspects were arrested for Tampering with Evidence for allegedly falsifying a CPS video. Both suspects were later charged with Capital Murder during the investigation.

During a family court proceeding, a CPS caseworker described the condition of the house the day HardiQuinn was found dead, saying there was trash where HardiQuinn and an 11-year-old boy were staying, as well as no running water and the fridge and freezer were locked.

The investigator says this area was a stark contrast to where Hill-Flesner was living with Anderson upstairs, which was very clean and had food.

This caseworker had the 11-year-old boy, who was also showing signs of malnourishment, removed from the home that day.

No further information has been released.