BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating an unattended death where they say the victim’s husband was not behaving normal the day she died.

A citizen found Kelli Holland Chandler Wills, 49, deceased in the front yard of her home on the 1800 block of Avenue H Sunday around 4:00 p.m.

Investigators found no initial signs of trauma or injury and learned that Kelli did have an extensive medical history, so her body was transported for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The person who called 9-1-1 also reported seeing Kelli’s husband Cody Joe Wills leaving the scene in his vehicle.

Officers were able to pull Cody over for a traffic stop and determined he had a warrant for his arrest on a Motion to Revoke Aggravated Assault charge, unrelated to the unattended death.

Brownwood police offer sympathies and to the family, saying that, ” we also understand that the circumstances surrounding Ms Wills death and Mr Wills behavior on this day are not normal.”

They are asking for patience as the investigation continues because it will take time to gather evidence and information on the case.