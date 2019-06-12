Brownwood police warn of uptick in vehicle burglaries Brownwood police are warning citizens of an uptick in vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks. [ + - ] Video

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Brownwood police are warning citizens of an uptick in vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks.

As of Wednesday morning, police say 13 vehicles have been broken into over the past 12 days.

"All of the vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside, and a few even had guns left inside," a social media post states.

Police want to remind the public to lock their vehicles and secure all valuables!

Also, anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to make a report by calling (325)646-2525.