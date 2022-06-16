Barreto Humberto was arrested after 16 pound of weed and THC was found during a traffic stop.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was arrested after 16 pounds of weed and THC was found during a traffic stop in Sweetwater.

Barreto Humberto, 40, of Big Spring has been charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.

Police say Humberto was pulled over for committing a minor traffic violation while driving down I-20 near mile marker 243 Thursday around 1:00 a.m.









After finding probable cause, officers searched Humberto’s vehicle and found a suitcase containing just over 14 pounds of marijuana and just over two pounds of THC.

Humberto was booked into the Nolan Jail. It’s unknown if he has posted bond.

