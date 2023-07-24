From left to right: Kirsten Robinson, Anthony Aguilar, Bruce Anthony Cutshaw, James Robinson, Chris Boatright

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five suspects accused of a stolen property ring in Abilene have been arrested.

Kirsten Robinson, Anthony Aguilar, Bruce Anthony Cutshaw, James Robinson, and Chris Boatright were all taken into custody at a north Abilene business for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Saturday night. They now remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling at least $20,000.

Their arrest reports reveal all five suspects are accused of working together, “to commit theft of property, to include vehicles, tools, and personal property.”

The estimated value of stolen property is between $40,000 and $50,000.

No further information was included in the report.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates as additional details are released.