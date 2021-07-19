BUSTED: 71 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $100K, seized in Taylor County

More than 71 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $100,000, was intercepted during an operation in Taylor County. One man, Alexander Rodriguez, was arrested.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was arrested last week in connection to a ‘large-scale’ operation that ended when a shipment of more than 71 pounds of marijuana was intercepted in Taylor County.

Alexander Rodriguez has been arrested and charged with Delivery of Marijuana Greater than 50 pounds but less than 2000 Pounds in connection to the shipment, which was intercepted during an investigation Friday.

“The marijuana was being shipped from California to cities in Texas and other states,” a press release explains.

Investigators believe the street value of the marijuana is more than $100,000.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get Rodriguez’s mugshot.

No further information was released.