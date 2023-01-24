Edward Rodriquez (left) and Donald Kimbrough (right) are accused of child sex crimes.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of trying to meet minors online for sexual gratification have been arrested in Abilene after falling for fake profiles run by police.

Edward Rodriquez and Donald Kimbrough were both arrested last week for the child sex crimes, which are in no way related to each other.

Rodriquez’s case began in January 2023, when an Abilene police detective was posing as a 15-year-old high school student on social media.

She began texting a man who identified himself as ‘David’, though the documents state detectives learned this was an alias used by Rodriquez.

Rodriquez is accused of sending the underage person inappropriate text messages and pictures, saying that she was “hot” even though she was too young, according to the documents. He also agreed to pick the persona up from Cooper High School then continued to send sexually explicit messages.

He was arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor last week, then released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Kimbrough was charged with Sexual Performance of Child for an investigation that took place in October 2021.

Court documents state detectives were pretending to be an underage female prostitute as part of a multi-day sting operation, and Kimbrough began messaging the persona, who identified herself as being 16.

During the communication, the documents state Kimbrough kept trying to meet this persona for sexual activity and sent inappropriate pictures, while asking her to send some as well.

He also was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.