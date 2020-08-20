Callahan County man gets two life sentences after pleading guilty to killing wife, 10-month-old child

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County man received two life sentences after pleading guilty to killing his wife and 10-month-old child.

Cody Dixon pleaded guilty to Capital Murder and Murder Thursday in connection to the death Alia Rae Hutchinson, 22, and Aria Ellen Dixon, 10-months-old, whose bodies were found on a rural road in Callahan County in October 2019.

Dixon also received 2 years for Assault and 10 years for Assault on a Peace Officer for attacking officers who took him into custody.

Chief Deputy Rick Jowers said this was the sixth murder Callahan County had in the last eight years.

“It’s devastating to us when we have a murder like this, any murder is devastating, it broke our heart,” said Deputy Jowers.

Dixon’s prison sentences will run concurrent to each other.

