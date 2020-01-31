Callahan County Sheriff: 4-year-old little boy accidentally shoots himself in head

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 4-year-old little boy accidentally shot himself in the head in Callahan County Friday morning.

The incident happened at a home just outside of Clyde around 9:00 a.m.

Callahan County Sheriff Terry Joy says the boy got a hold of a 25-caliber gun that was lying on a table, and while he was handling it, it discharged.

He was struck once near his nose, and the bullet is currently lodged between his nasal cavity and brain.

Sheriff Joy says the boy was rushed to Hendrick Medical Center then flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Ft. Worth, where he continues to receive treatment.

An investigation is underway, and it’s unknown at this time if anyone will be facing charges in connection to this shooting.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

