COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Capital Murder trial is set to begin next week for a triple homicide in Comanche County.

Brendan Jenkins will stand trial for Capital Murder in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. Jury selection will start in Comanche County Monday.

Family members of the victims say Jenkins entered a home off Hwy 2921 in DeLeon in July 2020 and shot the family while they were sleeping.

Earl and Ashlyn were found dead inside the home and Patricia later died at the hospital.

Jenkins was booked into the Comanche County Jail after he was quickly identified as a suspect in the investigation.

