ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are offering a cash reward for information that helps capture a wanted fugitive.

Juan Ortiz is wanted in Abilene for parole violations.

Anyone who has seen Ortiz or knows where he may be located is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All information is guaranteed anonymous and good tips could lead to a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time.