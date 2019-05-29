Cash rewards offered 7 of Abilene's 'Most Wanted Criminals'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Large: Mario Albert Siller. Top: Jennifer Antilley, Elijah James Perez Armando Carmona. Bottom: Dacqueri Hopkins. Juan Carlos Marquez, Trey Jamal Shedd

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Jennifer Antilley - Endanger a Child, Possession of Meth

Endanger a Child, Possession of Meth Elijah james Perez - Theft of a Firearm

Theft of a Firearm Armando Carmona - Robbery

Robbery Dacqueri Hopkins - Injury to a Child and Assault Family Violence

Injury to a Child and Assault Family Violence Juan Carlos Marquez - Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)

Assault Family Violence (Enhanced) Trey Jamal Shedd - Aggravated Assault

- Aggravated Assault Mario Alberto Siller (FEATURED FUGITIVE) - Possession of Meth



Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on "Abilene's Wanted Criminals".

"Abilene's Wanted Criminals" is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department's YouTube page.