Cash rewards offered for 7 wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
- Mike Gomez – Injury to a Child
- Michael Wade Stephens – Injury to a Child
- Deunte M. Jackson – Deadly Conduct, Possession of Heroin
- Quinton E. Walker – Aggravated Assault
- Rebecca Michelle Gardener – Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Possession of Meth
- Todd Lee Pallow – Possession of Meth
- Douglas Eugene Roberts (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.
“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.
Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.
