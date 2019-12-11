Cash rewards offered for 7 wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
- Jonathan Michael Warford – Aggravated Robbery
- Dustin Kitchens – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Frank Antonio Esparza – Possession of Methamphetamine
- Mike Isaac Gomez – Injury to a Child
- David Deleon Flores – Injury to a Child
- Rebecca Michelle Gardener – Possession of Meth
- Amber Dawn Speels (FEATURED) – Stalking
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.
“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.
Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.
Latest Posts:
- 9-year-old collects toys for kids in hospital, all while fighting own battle
- New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16
- Man displays swastika sign in yard across from elementary school
- Chipotle giving away free burritos this week
- Autistic teen ‘hero’ awarded for saving Erath County’s home from fire