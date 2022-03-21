ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are trying to identify a man caught blatantly stealing cash from a restaurant till.

The man was caught on camera taking the money from an undisclosed restaurant March 19.

Surveillance video shows the man walk up to an unattended register, open the draw, and take cash before walking off screen, seemingly back into the establishment.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.