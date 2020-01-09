Charges dismissed against Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from front yard, sexually assaulting her

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man previously accused of kidnapping a woman from her front yard and sexually assaulting her is no longer facing criminal charges.

Jail records show an Aggravated Kidnapping charge issued to Joe Rodriguez, 31, in December was dismissed Wednesday. He was released from jail following the dismissal.

Rodriguez was arrested after DNA evidence collected from the victim during a sexual assault exam in July of 2019 returned as a positive match for him.

Abilene police say investigators recently determined the victim, who initially claimed she had no idea who Rodriguez was, “had been deceptive about the relationship she had with Mr. Rodriguez, and failed to disclose facts vital to the case.”

Based on this new information, the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office decided to drop the charges against Rodriguez.

It’s currently unknown if the victim, who has not been publicly identified, will be arrested or charged.

Right now, police say they’re still looking into the incident, saying “although the victim was deceptive about her relationship with Rodriguez, detectives will still investigate her allegations of an abduction and sexual assault. Consequently, at this time charges will not be filed against her for filing a false report. She has not rescinded her allegations, but Rodriguez has been cleared of these criminal charges.”

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: