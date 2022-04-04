EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of arson during the St. Patrick’s Day fires in Ranger.

Robert James was arrested Saturday, March 19, on five counts of arson in connection to the fires that destroyed several structures within city limits.

Eastland County District Attorney Brad Stephenson told KTAB and KRBC the charges were dropped against James following a Texas Rangers-led investigation.

James was initially arrested after the Ranger Police Department turned in their investigation to the DA’s office – then the Rangers investigation took place and found there was not enough evidence to support the arrest.

Stephenson says that James wasn’t even at the scene of the alleged arson, which did involve a grill.

Four or five other people may have been present, but Stephenson says there likely won’t be any additional arrests to come.

Authorities released James from jail as soon as the charges were dropped.