ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are seeking additional victims of an Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25,000 from a local widow.

Richard Fuqua, 53, was arrested for Theft of Elderly in connection to the allegations Saturday and has since bonded out of jail.

Court documents state the widow told police she paid the $25,000 to Fuqua for two funerals but never received services or a refund.

Since then, police reports confirm at least one other potential victim has come forward, saying they paid Fuqua more than $1,800 in 2019 but that the money is no longer accounted for.

In light of these allegations, “detectives with the Crimes Against Property Unit are asking that if you have purchased a preneed policy through Abilene Funeral Home, to check and ensure you have an active Policy,” a press release explains.

Anyone who thinks they may know of any potential victims of Fuqua is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325)673-8331.