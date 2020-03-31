Children present when police arrest Haskell man for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Children were present when police arrested a Haskell man for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

Joseph Cooter Payne, 37, was taken into custody during a search and arrest warrant execution at his home on the 700 block of South 11th Street in Haskell Monday.

Law enforcement received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Payne may have been involved with child pornography.

“Payne is accused of downloading and sending over 200 images of child exploitation material to include child pornography,” according to a press release.

Police seized several items of electronic evidence when Payne was arrested.

Children were present in the home, so Child Protective Services has been notified.

Payne, charged with Possession of Child Pornography, is now being held in the Rolling Plains Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

